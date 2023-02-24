Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.
Lords Group Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £133.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,055.00. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Lords Group Trading
