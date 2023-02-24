Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,055.00. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

