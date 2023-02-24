LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

LSB Industries stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

About LSB Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.