LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.
LSB Industries Price Performance
LSB Industries stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.