Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,904,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 811,280 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $57.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

