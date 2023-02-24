LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.19 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,294,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

