Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,020. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

