MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Sold by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,931 shares during the period. MamaMancini’s comprises about 0.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 3.33% of MamaMancini’s worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MamaMancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,729. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.89. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

