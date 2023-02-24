Manifold Finance Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $25.03 or 0.00107728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.37 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00432886 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.37 or 0.28675142 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

