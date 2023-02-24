Marc Huffman Sells 6,878 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Huffman sold 6,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $486,205.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,328.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

