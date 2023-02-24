MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

