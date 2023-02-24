Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $1,345,368.42 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.94 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

