Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.75-$11.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. 116,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

