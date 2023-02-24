Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.467-2.596 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 192,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 5.54%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

