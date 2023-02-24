MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MasTec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

