MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
MasTec Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.40.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
