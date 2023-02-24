MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MasTec by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

