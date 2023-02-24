MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
