Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

MTDR opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.