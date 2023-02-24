Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Stock Up 3.3 %
MTDR opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.