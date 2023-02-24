Mativ Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Shares of MATV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,359. Mativ has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.65 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 23,898 shares of company stock worth $484,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

