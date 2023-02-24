Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 9.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.79. 207,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 320,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Mativ Trading Down 8.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $84,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $30,147,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $28,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mativ (MATV)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.