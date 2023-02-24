Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 9.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.79. 207,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 320,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,898 shares of company stock worth $484,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $84,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $30,147,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $28,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

