Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.71 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Matterport Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 5,425,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,906. The firm has a market cap of $912.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

