Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.32-0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $153-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.27 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

Matterport Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 1,221,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

