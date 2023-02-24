Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 3,780 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enovis Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.62 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
