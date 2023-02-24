Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 3,945 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $215,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Enovis stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.62. 969,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,371. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
