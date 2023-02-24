McGrath Limited (MEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. It operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services and Investments segments. The Company Owned Sales segment sells residential property on behalf of property vendors through its owned offices and agents.

