McGrath Limited (MEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
McGrath Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.
McGrath Company Profile
Read More
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.