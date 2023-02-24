Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.57.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

