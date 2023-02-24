Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for about 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Frontdoor worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 194,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,266. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

