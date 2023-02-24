Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $98.34. 1,475,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.