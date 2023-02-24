Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 705,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

