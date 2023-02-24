Medica Group (LON:MGP) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 187 ($2.25) target price on the stock.

Medica Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LON MGP opened at GBX 160 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £196.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

