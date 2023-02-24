Medica Group (LON:MGP) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 187 ($2.25) target price on the stock.
Medica Group Stock Up 0.9 %
LON MGP opened at GBX 160 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £196.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
