Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. 6,693,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,836,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,384,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $54,471,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.