MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,212.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,136.26 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,031.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.78.
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
