Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 266 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $14,462.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
MRCY stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
