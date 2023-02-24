Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 266 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $14,462.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

MRCY stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.