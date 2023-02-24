Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $19,231.74 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $19,231.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 260,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 359,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,601,000 after buying an additional 91,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 487,337 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.