Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $19,231.74 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $19,231.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 260,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
