Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $11.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 55,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

In other news, Director Ana Radeljevic acquired 4,156 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ana Radeljevic acquired 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,073.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 150,739 shares of company stock worth $1,770,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

