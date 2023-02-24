Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $62.90 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and approximately $33.90 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
