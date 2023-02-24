Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $26.22 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $762,908.69 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.94 or 0.01318942 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013852 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034334 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.01657112 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.