MetaMUI Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and $104,925.16 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

