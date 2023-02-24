MGP Ingredients, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

