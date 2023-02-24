MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.95 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock traded up $10.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.25. 353,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,170. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.