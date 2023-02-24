Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $810.18 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Mina has a market capitalization of $810.18 million and $68.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00426307 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,548.80 or 0.28239352 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,006,148,332 coins and its circulating supply is 848,752,808 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 848,105,467.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.97543836 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $71,784,669.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

