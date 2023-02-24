Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Position Increased by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares during the period. Minerva Surgical comprises approximately 0.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Minerva Surgical worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTRS. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 24,437,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerva Surgical Trading Down 6.5 %

Minerva Surgical Profile

UTRS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 172,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,235. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

