Moderna’s (MRNA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.50. 2,065,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,144 shares of company stock worth $80,446,322. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.