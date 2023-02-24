Moderna’s (MRNA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.50. 2,065,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,144 shares of company stock worth $80,446,322. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

