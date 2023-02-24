Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,475

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.27) to GBX 1,475 ($17.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.19) to GBX 1,823 ($21.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.29) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,699.50.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 7,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

