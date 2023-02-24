Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,475

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.27) to GBX 1,475 ($17.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.19) to GBX 1,823 ($21.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.29) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,699.50.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 7,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

About Mondi

(Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.