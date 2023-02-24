Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.48 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of €0.48 ($0.51) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 71 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,406.50 ($16.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,727. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.75. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,844.50 ($22.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.50) to GBX 1,760 ($21.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

