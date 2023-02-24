Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($2.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 245 ($2.95).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.75) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.11. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 244.11 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,755.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

