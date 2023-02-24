Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $287.32 million and $14.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00028214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 582,030,519 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

