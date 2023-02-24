Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.80

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.80 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 108.27 ($1.30), with a volume of 1838873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.40 ($1.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £380.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,871.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.77.

Insider Activity at Moonpig Group

About Moonpig Group

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,283.24). 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

