Morgan Stanley Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Underweight

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

ACMR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

