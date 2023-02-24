Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Socorro Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.63. 1,428,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

