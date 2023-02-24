Morgan Stanley Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $10.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BigCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Down 21.5 %

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $655.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.