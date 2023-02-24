Morgan Stanley Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $5.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,471. The company has a market cap of $689.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

