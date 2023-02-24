Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $42.98

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $40.00. Morphic shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 33,820 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 4,483.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $616,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
